HART — Hart dominated Tuesday's district opener against Hesperia, 79-16, and advanced to face a Mason County Central team it's beaten twice in this coming Thursday's district final.
The Pirates were in control from the first minutes of the game, taking a 29-4 lead after the first quarter behind nine points from Delfino Hernandez on three three-pointers and eight points from Parker Hovey. Hart continued to expand the lead throughout the game and ultimately got all 15 of its players into the score book with at least two points.
Mason Contreras led the Pirates with 12 points, and Kory Charron had eight.
"Contributions came from everywhere," Hart coach Adam Jerry said. "Great team win to open up the districts."