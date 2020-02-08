RAVENNA — Hart wisely played it slow early Friday night in a West Michigan Conference battle against unbeaten Ravenna, but the Bulldogs pulled away late for a 64-21 win.

The Pirates (4-11, 0-10 WMC) struggled offensively early in the game, but due to its slow pace, still managed to be within shouting distance at halftime against the state-ranked Bulldogs, down 23-10. However, Ravenna doubled its score in the third quarter and Hart was unable to keep up.

The Bulldogs hit 11 three-pointers, but the Pirates took heart in limiting their turnovers against Ravenna's athletic, fast-paced pressure defense. Hart also hit 8-of-9 free throws in the game.

Delfino Hernandez had six points to lead the Pirates. Gabe Gamble grabbed eight rebounds.