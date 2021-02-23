WHITEHALL — A first-quarter swoon kept Hart from ever being able to push West Michigan Conference-leading Whitehall Tuesday night, as the Pirates lost 55-28.
The game got away from Hart (2-5, 1-5 WMC) very early, as the Vikings went on a 19-0 scoring run to end the first quarter with a 20-2 lead. Hart got an early basket to go ahead 2-1, then turned the ball over repeatedly the rest of the frame, leading to easy Whitehall baskets.
“We don’t get to the spots we need to on the offensive end of things,” Hart coach Adam Jerry said. “We’re always looking to kind of reset the offense rather than go into a flow of an offense. Just not being as organized as I would like. It’s a lot easier to get back on defense when we put the ball through the hole, and we didn’t do that.”
The Pirates battled back a bit in the second quarter, outscoring Whitehall 17-14 in that span, but struggled again after halftime, managing only nine points as the Vikings put the game away.
Jerry was especially upset with what he felt was a lack of effort late in the game, citing a play in the fourth quarter where a Viking drove uncontested to the hoop. The finish stood in stark contrast to the way the Pirates had rallied from down as many as 22 points a week prior against Whitehall to finish the game down by 11.
“I thought we gave up our fight, and I told the kids that’s never OK with me,” Jerry said. “I don’t care what the score is. We’re not going to give up...(That play) was embarrassing. To me that showed the lack of fight we had tonight.”
The Pirates have had ups and downs early in the season, as one would expect with a team as inexperienced as they are; Hart has played solidly in defeat against Whitehall, Montague and North Muskegon, but been beaten soundly by Shelby and on Tuesday night. Jerry said his team has shown impressive basketball smarts at times, but wants to see fewer turnovers. The Pirates had 21 giveaways Tuesday.
“Every coach wants to take care of the ball a little better,” Jerry said. “That’s something we don’t do very well.”
The season has been different for Hart, of course, with the rapid-fire game schedule, and it’s led the Pirates to press less often on defense. However, Jerry said, with everyone Hart is playing in that boat as well, that’s no excuse for not going hard for 32 minutes. The Pirates host Montague Friday.
“I hope we have a couple of good days of practice and come out with a little more fight on Friday,” Jerry said.
HART (28) Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Porter 4 0-0 8, Bitely 2 2-2 7, Hovey 2 0-0 4, Kimes 2 0-0 4, Charron 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 2-2 28.
WHITEHALL (55) Watson 1 2-2 4, Koch 1 1-2 3, Bluhm 2 0-2 5, Stoudt 0 0-1 0, Cole 8 1-4 17, Larson 2 0-0 4, Mikkelson 2 0-2 4, Lownds 2 0-0 4, Fogus 1 5-7 7, Durbin 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 10-22 55.
Hart............ 2 17 3 6 — 28
Whitehall....20 14 8 13 — 55
Three-point goals — Hart 2 (Hernandez, Bitely), Whitehall 1 (Bluhm). Total fouls — Hart 15, Whitehall 7. JV score — Whitehall 64, Hart 53.