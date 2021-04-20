HART — The Hart track teams performed well Tuesday at their home tri, with the boys team dominating and the girls team splitting with Montague and North Muskegon.
The Pirate boys defeated Montague 104-31 and North Muskegon 107-29, winning almost every event. Chris Clark-Smith and Kellen Kimes each won two events; Clark-Smith swept the hurdles events with times of 20.52 in the 110 meters and 47.81 in the 300 meters, while Kimes took first in the discus (98-6) and pole vault (11-6).
Other individual winners for Hart were Mason Contreras in the high jump (5-6); Wyatt Dean in the 1,600 (5:06.4); Michael Tubbs in the 400 (55.22); Alex Enns in the 800 (2:05.1); and Clayton Ackley in the 3,200 (10:31.8).
Hart also won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays. In the 800, Easton VanderZwaag, Spencer VanderZwaag, Clark-Smith and Juan Sarabia won with a 1:41.5; in the 1,600 it was Dean, Enns, Tubbs and Spencer VanderZwaag with a 3:43.1; and in the 3,200, Max Nienhuis, Noah Bosley, Seth Ackley and Clayton Ackley won with a 9:45.
The Pirate girls lost to Montague 78-58, but beat the Norse 99-15.
Hart scored the bulk of its points in the distance events, including wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. 1,600 winners were Lauren VanderLaan, Savannah Ackley, Aspen Boutell and Audrey Enns with a time of 4:29.8, and 3,200 winners were Layla Creed, Lauren VanderLaan, Alyson Enns and Savannah Ackley in a time of 11:31. Also in the distance, Alyson Enns won the 3,200 (11:05.5), Audrey Enns won the 1,600 (5:17.9) and Ackley won the 800 (2:28.6), all in personal best times. Savanna Owens earned a win in pole vault (5-6) and Lynae Ackley won in the 300 hurdles (59.31).
"It was a great night even with the cold," Hart girls coach Calvin Ackley said.