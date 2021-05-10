SHEPHERD — Hart's track teams competed at one of the best invitationals in the state - the Shepherd Invitational - Saturday. The boys team finished in 10th place at the 16-team meet with 83.5 points - just 12 points behind fourth-place Carson City-Crystal - and the girls took 13th, scoring 42.5 points.
In the boys meet, Clayton Ackley highlighted Hart performances with a win in the 3,200-meter run, setting a new personal best time of 10:10.6. Alex Enns chipped in a second-place finish in the 1,600 with a time of 4:39.8.
Also for Hart, Michael Tubbs was third in long jump (19-3.5), and Kellen Kimes was third in discus (112-10). The Pirates had several fourth-place finishes, including Tubbs twice, in the 100 (11.93) and the 400 (57.52); Kimes in shot put (40-7); Wyatt Dean in the 800 (2:12.2); and Noah Bosley in the 1,600 (a personal best 4:59.1). Hart also placed third in the 3,200 relay thanks to the team of Dean, Easton VanderZwaag, Ackley and Bosley (8:50.2).
In the girls meet, the Pirates took first in the 3,200 relay behind the team of Savannah Ackley, Lynae Ackley, Alyson Enns and Audrey Enns (9:50.2). Savanna Owens placed third in the 400 (1:05.6) and Aspen Boutell was fourth in the 200 (29.29), both with personal best times.
The Pirate girls were a bit shorthanded Saturday because the team's top four distance runners competed in a separate Shepherd Elite 3,200-meter race rather than the Shepherd meet's own 3,200 race. The elite race brought in some of the state's top stars in the event. In that race, Alyson Enns took 10th place (10:57.5); Savannah Ackley was 11th (10:58.0); Audrey Enns was 15th (11:03.1); and Lynae Ackley placed 32nd (11:35.0). Each time was a personal best.