BEAL CITY — Hart's cheer team finished second at Saturday's district meet in Beal City, earning one of the four spots in the regional meet. Shelby placed sixth.
The Pirates scored 687.86 points, finishing only behind powerhouse Pewamo-Westphalia at the district meet.
Hart had impressive scores in each of the first two rounds, ranking second in both, to get into strong position. The Pirates had 210.4 and 192.06 points in those two rounds respectively. In round three, Hart had 285.4 points, tying for third, but still did well enough to finish 15.64 points ahead of third-place Breckenridge.
Shelby got off to a solid start with 199.5 points in round one, ranking fifth, but took a step back in the second round with 177.5 points. The Tigers finished up with a 265.3-point round three.