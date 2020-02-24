GRAND RAPIDS — Hart and Shelby's cheer teams each ended their seasons Saturday at the district meet at NorthPointe Christian. The Pirates finished in sixth place and Shelby in seventh; only the top four finishers advance to regionals.
Hart scored 651.28 points in the meet, 20 points behind fourth-place Western Michigan Christian. Shelby posted a score of 623.7.
The Pirates faltered in round three. Going into the round, they sat just one point behind the Warriors, in fifth place, with a chance to reach the regional meet, thanks to strong scores of 208.5 and 184.98 in the first two rounds. But a score of 257.8 in the final round knocked the Pirates out of that chance, and also enabled Beal City to pass them.
Shelby got off to a solid round one start, posting 201.2 points, but only managed 160.5 in round two to fall out of regional contention.