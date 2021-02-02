Hart cheer returned to West Michigan Conference prominence last season, earning the league's championship. Now the Pirates want to take the next step and reach the state finals once again.
It'll be a tough task with the team roster being so young. Coach Jen Hlady said most of the athletes taking the mat this season will be freshmen and sophomores. Last year's squad was loaded with veteran seniors who have graduated, led by main flyer Leslie Reyes, whose athleticism will be tough to replace.
There are two seniors on the team, though, in Gianna Bromley and Rileena Simon. With the rest of the roster so young, their leadership will be very important.
Several incoming freshmen bring plentiful gymnastics and tumbling experience, so Hlady is hopeful that will help lessen the learning curve for them.
One key returning athlete that Hlady has been impressed with over the off-season is Avery Ramseyer. Even amidst the various restrictions that have been in place since the end of the 2019-20 season, she's been able to work on the team's material.
Those restrictions have, of course, limited the Pirates' ability to get in the same kind of work they normally do. Like everybody else over the past year, Hart will have to adapt.
"COVID has really influenced myself and my girls with the constant worry of the unknown and what is expected next," Hlady said. "It seems that rules and regulations are constantly changing, and as a coach and team we will need to adapt continually."
The goals, though, are clear. Hlady said the team's motto is 'Back to Back', referencing its quest to repeat as WMC champion. Whitehall was last year's league runner-up and should again pose a challenge. In the postseason, Beal City, Pewamo-Westphalia and Breckenridge will be tough obstacles for Hart.
"I am looking forward to pushing my girls to get stronger to face these schools (in the) postseason," Hlady said.