BRECKENRIDGE — Hart cheer finished in third place out of eight schools at Saturday's season-opening Breckenridge Invitational.
The competition was divided into two four-team sessions to comply with safety regulations limiting cheer competitions to four teams at once. The Pirates were second in their four-team session, scoring 633.12 points. Midland Bullock Creek won the eight-team event with a score of 643.58.
The Pirates excelled in round three, scoring 256.2 points. Their biggest struggles came in the second round, where their score of 168.32 ranked fifth of the eight competing teams.