Hart clinched another West Michigan Conference title, its third in a row, Wednesday night at its home jamboree.
The Pirates scored 673.76 points, defeating second-place Whitehall by 42.22 points. Shelby finished fourth with a score of 590.1 points.
Hart had the highest score in the league in all three rounds of the jamboree, but was especially impressive in round three, scoring 278.9 points, which was 18.6 clear of anyone else.
Shelby ranked fourth in the WMC in each of the three rounds, but was close to third-place Mason County Central in round one and right behind runner-up Whitehall in round three.