HART — Hart edged Mason County Central for the top spot Wednesday at the West Michigan Conference jamboree hosted by the Pirates, scoring 622.64 pints.
Hart finished only 3.84 points ahead of MCC thanks to some third-round struggles. The Pirates managed 243.6 points in the final round, nearly 28 fewer than the Spartans.
Shelby, meanwhile, benefited from a Whitehall stumble in the final round, moving up into third place with a total score of 578.6 points. The Tigers had a solid 189.1-point score in round one and managed 233.1 points in the third round.