Hart finished second Saturday at the Division 3 cheer district meet at Grand Rapids West Catholic, securing a spot in the regionals.
Shelby was narrowly edged out of a regional qualifying spot, taking fifth place with 601.2 points, just 2.5 behind fourth-place Montague.
The Pirates scored 689.64 points in the meet and, but for 10 points in penalties in round two, would have claimed the district title; they finished only 3.68 points behind champion Comstock Park. Hart still almost had the meet's highest score in that round, scoring 190.34 points, and earned strong scores in each of the other two rounds as well.
Shelby made a late charge, scoring 248.4 points to outdo Montague by 16.3 in round three, but the Tigers' early deficit proved too much to overcome.