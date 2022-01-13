Hart grabbed the top spot at Wednesday's West Michigan Cofnerence opening jamboree in Scottville, scoring 644.06 points to finish 45 points ahead of any competitor.
Shelby placed fourth, scoring 585.8 points, but was less than 14 points behind second-place Whitehall.
The Pirates were in second after the first round, but closed strong, especially in round three, scoring 270.6 points. Hart took 10 penalty points in round two, but three other varsity squads also incurred penalty points in the round.
Shelby's best round was its second. The Tigers did not get charged penalty points in round two, so its score of 166.3 was just barely the third-highest of the round, less than a point fewer than Whitehall's.