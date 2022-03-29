Hart’s cheer team naturally boasted the most selections on this year’s all-West Michigan Conference team after winning its third consecutive league title.
The Pirates put six of their team members on the all-WMC first team when teams were recently announced, all non-seniors. Juniors Jenna Hanks, Lillian Hallack and Avery Ramseyer were honored alongside sophomore Jasmyne Villanueva and freshmen Lexie Beth Nienhuis and Nora Chickering.
Shelby added three all-WMC first team members. Senior Daphne Clark, who suffered a broken bone early in the season but was able to return before WMC season ended, was one of the honorees along with sophomores Sadie Dyer and Hannah Frees.
Each county school had one athlete earn honorable mention on the all-WMC team. Hart junior Alexis Lake and Shelby junior Lexis Vega each received that recognition.