Hart cross-country coach Terry Tatro was announced last week as this year’s girls cross-country coach of the year by the Michigan High School Coaches Association.
Although this year marked Tatro’s fourth straight championship as coach of the Pirates’ girls, it was the first time he has won the statewide, all-division award.
Tatro’s run as Hart coach has brought the school its most successful run of athletic achievement ever. In addition to the Pirate girls winning the state title, Hart’s boys team has won three consecutive regional championships and earned a program-best second-place finish at the state meet this fall.
Naturally, talent has been a leading factor in Hart’s success, but an ethos of hard work, humility and team above all else has also contributed.
“We talk about four H’s: Honest, humble, healthy, and I can’t think of the other one,” Tatro said with a laugh in November. “We talk about being humble and letting your actions speak for it. When you have a successful program, there’s always the flip side of that. We just try to stay humble. If you go out and race hard, you’ll see it in the paper and everyone else will see it in the paper.”
This season proved to be the program’s most difficult yet, as the Pirates battled the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to their opponents. Tatro said the team went to virtual learning late in the season to avoid a potential outbreak and preserve its shot at a state championship.
“It’s certainly a different year,” Tatro said in November. “It’s just frustrating and depressing, and, it hasn’t taken the excitement out of it, but its not the same as in the years past. It’s something else you have to worry about besides running hard and placing well.”