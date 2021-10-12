SHELBY — Hart continued its reign atop the West Michigan Conference Tuesday at the Shelby jamboree, clinching both the boys and girls titles.
The Pirate girls won easily despite not having sophomore Alyson Enns, who took a maintenance day. Coach Terry Tatro said Enns, who won the massive Portage Invitational meet Saturday, has a sore hip, but it's not a serious issue and she remains on course to be ready for the postseason, which begins with the Oct. 30 regional meet.
"She's got her three conference races in, and you get to toss one," Tatro said, referring to how individual all-WMC standings are determined. "Rather than push it, with postseason stuff coming up, we thought it'd be a good idea if she just took a day off and rest it a little bit. She's a tough kid. I asked her how she felt today and she said it wasn't really bothering her at all. But we're just erring on the safe side. We want to make sure we give her all the rest she needs."
Without Enns on the course, that cleared the way for Jessica Jazwinski to record her first, and perhaps not her last, WMC victory. Times were skewed as the course was inadvertently made just over 3.5 miles long instead of the standard approximately 3.1-mile distance, but Jazwinski's win came in a time of 20:37.6.
Audrey Enns finished second in a time of 21:12.9, and Lexie Beth Nienhuis, normally the #4 runner on the team, showed her ability in the #3 position by moving up to fourth place. She had taken seventh in each of the last two jamborees. Nienhuis' time was 22:29.0.
Each of Hart's other two scorers placed in the top 10, too. Lauren VanderLaan was eighth (23:22.3) and Savanna Owens was 10th (24:15.7).
The Pirate girls are pursuing their fifth consecutive state title, and Tatro is ever-cautious in his optimism. Hart beat Lumen Christi by 19 points at the Portage meet, and Tatro said with a smile that such a margin isn't at all comfortable enough for him.
"I'm never rested," Tatro said. "I'm always thinking we've got to do better. We're looking at the postseason, and it's obviously no cakewalk...We've got to go to work. The main thing is staying healthy."
On the boys' side, Hart had four of the top nine finishers en route to topping second-place Whitehall 36-54. Clayton Ackley won the race and had a time of 18:44.6. Wyatt Dean took sixth place (19:28.4), Max Stitt was eighth (19:35.3) and Seth Ackley was ninth (19:39.5). Max Nienhuis closed out the scoring in 12th place (19:53.6).
Hart, which was recently ranked #1 in the state on the boys' side as well, would love to take the final step to the top after earning the runner-up spot at last season's state meet. However, a 42-point margin behind Traverse City St. Francis at that Portage meet showed that the Pirates have work to do to get there.
"They ran a beautiful race and beat us," Tatro said of the Gladiators.
One good sign is that the top five never seems to finish in the same order for Hart in a given race. Tatro said his team practices hard and has a healthy competition with one another.
"They practice with a lot of effort and a lot of fire," Tatro said. "They group up nice, and they're having a lot of fun."
For Shelby, Emma Soelberg ran a strong race and finished in third in the girls' meet. She had a time of 22:17.8. Lauren Brown took 25th place (25:58.6), Estephany Guerrero was 49th (31:15.8), Esmeralda Guerrero placed 56th (34:10.99) and Mya Ramos was 57th (34:19.9).
Isaac Scouten led the Tiger boys in 17th place (20:32.0), as usual #1 runner Tanner Soelberg pulled out of the race before it ended. Thomas Harvell was 38th (23:16.3), Micah Frye was 45th (24:07.3), Ethan Fessenden was 47th (24:20.1) and Blake Eitniear placed 64th (38:25.8).