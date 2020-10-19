HART — Hart hosted its first-ever home invitational, cheekily called the Hart and Sole Invitational, Saturday morning. Naturally, the Pirates easily won both the boys' and girls' races.
Each Oceana team participated in the meet, and on a fast course, a lot of runners set new personal bests. In the boys' race, Shelby finished third, Pentwater was fourth and Hesperia sixth. In the girls' race, the Pirates were the only county team to score, and in fact only one other squad - Brethren - could score at all.
The Pirate boys posted a perfect score of 15; Walkerville's Alex Sheehy finished fifth to break up the Hart monotony at the top, but since the Wildcats didn't score as a team, that didn't stop the Pirates from earning their 15.
Hart, which like any contender is focused on cutting the time between its first and fifth scorers, had a solid 50-second mark in that department Saturday.
Alex Enns won the race for Hart with a time of 16:25.2, and Spencer VanderZwaag was second in a personal best time of 16:38.7. Clayton Ackley took third (17:00.2) and Wyatt Dean was fourth (a personal best 17:06.0). After Sheehy's fifth-place finish (17:07.8), Noah Bosley completed the perfect score for Hart in sixth (a personal best 17:15.1). Michael Tubbs also reached the top 10, finishing in eighth place (17:24.6).
Tanner Soelberg was the top Shelby runner and reached the top 10, in 10th place. His time was 17:52.8, topping his previous career best by a massive 1:15 margin. Teammate Isaac Scouten also set a personal best by over a minute, finishing in 13th (18:22.1), and Slader Beyer's time of 20:07.9 was a personal best as well. He took 27th place. Tommy Harvell (47th, 22:29.95) and Micah Frye (49th, 23:22.1) closed the Tigers' scoring.
Abie VanDuinen topped the Falcon runners in 14th place, setting a new personal best by over a minute (18:28.7), and James Davis was 30th (20:27.3). Other scorers were Jordan Bales (32nd, a personal best 20:40.3), Mitchel Daniels (45th, a personal best 22:21.0) and Shane Roberts (51st, 25:38.6).
Hesperia scorers were Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly (23rd, a personal best 19:22.8), Evan Bowkamp (31st, 20:27.3), Jovan Ramos (34th, a personal best 20:46.5), Jake Smith (44th, 22:21.0) and, running in his first race, Tyler Dow (54th, 30:01.2).
Besides Sheehy, the Wildcats had two finishers: Aaron Ashbrook (29th, 20:21.9) and Collin Chase (37th, a personal best 21:02.0).
In the girls' race, Hart had seven of the top nine finishers, led by Alyson Enns. The freshman won yet another race, earning a time of 18:24.1. Audrey Enns came in second place with a time of 18:44.6, and Savannah Ackley was third in a time of 19:00.2. Lynae Ackley finished fourth in a time of 19:13.2.
Lauren VanderLaan was Hart's fifth scorer, placing sixth in a time of 20:18.7. Layla Creed (21:13.98) and Savanna Owens (a personal best 21:24.1) were eighth and ninth, respectively.
Shelby and Hesperia each had one runner place in the top 10. Emma Soelberg of Shelby placed seventh in a personal best time of 20:23.1, and Hesperia's Becci Castillo took 10th in a time of 21:35.3.
Shelby had three other finishers in the race: Lindsey Trantham was 19th (23:32.1), Claire Peterson was 22nd (24:00.6), and Lindsey Harvell was 33rd (26:51.6). Hesperia's two other finishers were Taylor Stapel (27th, 25:10.7) and Sydney Hasted (34th, 27:02.5).
Walkerville's Julie Sheehy carried the banner for the Wildcats, taking 12th place (a personal best 22:03.4). Pentwater's three finishers, all in personal best times, were Emily Schwarz (32nd, 26:48.5), Ireland Breitner (37th, 30:45.2) and Abby Hughes (38th, 30:52.7).