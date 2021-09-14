RAVENNA — It was no surprise Tuesday to see Hart once again atop the West Michigan Conference standings, as the Pirates rolled to wins in both the boys and girls sides of the Ravenna jamboree.
The Pirate girls had the top three finishers and five of the top 11, while the Hart boys recorded the top two finishers and four of the top seven.
Alyson Enns took the top spot in the girls' race with a time of 19:04.4, followed by Jessica Jazwinski in second place (19:39.1) and Audrey Enns in third (19:51.1). In the boys' race, Clayton Ackley won in a time of 16:59.8 and Noah Bosley was second (17:27.1).
Lexie Beth Nienhuis placed ninth for the Pirate girls (22:01.98) and Lauren VanderLaan was 11th (22:23.9). For the boys, Seth Ackley took sixth place (17:49.1) and Wyatt Dean was seventh (17:51.3). Max Nienhuis took the final scoring spot, placing 14th (18:49.2).
The Soelbergs were the top Shelby performers Tuesday. Emma Soelberg took sixth place in the girls' race with a time of 20:56.6, and Tanner Soelberg was 12th in the boys' race (18:25.5). The Tigers finished fourth in the girls' race as a team, and the boys were fifth.
Also for Shelby's girls, Lauren Brown was 26th (25:02.0), Mya Ramos was 35th (26:44.9), Aubrey Klotz placed 37th (27:06.9) and Esmeralda Guerrero placed 55th (30:29.5). In the boys' race, Isaac Scouten was 21st (19:21.7), Hayden Bowen was 37th (20:54.9), Thomas Harvell was 41st (21:26.6) and Ethan Fessenden was 49th (22:10.3).