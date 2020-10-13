MUSKEGON — Hart checked the first big item off its to-do list for 2020 Tuesday, finishing off its West Michigan Conference titles at the Oakridge jamboree.
Hart's girls had a near-perfect score, with five of the top six finishers. Alyson Enns again won the race, completing her WMC sweep for the season with a time of 18:24.8. Audrey Enns took second in a time of 18:43.9, and Savannah Ackley also broke 19 minutes with a time of 18:57.9, placing third. Lynae Ackley took fourth (19:32.1), and Lauren VanderLaan finished sixth (20:27.8).
The Pirate boys had seven of the top 11 finishers, led by Alex Enns, who also completed a WMC sweep with a win and a time of 16:35.6. Spencer VanderZwaag finished second with a time of 16:48.5. Clayton Ackley finished fourth (17:28.0), Wyatt Dean took sixth (17:41.4), and Seth Ackley rounded out the scoring in ninth place (17:52.3). Also, Noah Bosley placed 10th, and Michael Tubbs was 11th.
Neither Shelby team could score. Emma Soelberg was the top individual finisher for the Tigers, placing 11th with a time of 21:11.9. The two other Tigers to finish the girls' race were Claire Peterson (38th, 24:32.8) and Lindsey Harvell (58th, 27:00.1). For the Shelby boys, Isaac Scouten placed 26th (19:28.1), Slader Beyer was 40th (20:30.2), and Micah Frye was 59th (24:05.7).