PENTWATER — Hart led four county teams competing at Saturday's Pentwater Invitational at Golden Sands Golf Course, earning wins in both varsity races. Pentwater's boys finished in fifth place; Hesperia and Walkerville also competed, although neither could score as teams.
The Pirate girls had the top three finishers in their race, led by freshman Alyson Enns. Enns had a time of 19:35.4. Audrey Enns followed in second place with a time of 20:07.5, and Savannah Ackley was third in a time of 20:22.2. Lynae Ackley placed fifth (21:20.5), and Lauren VanderLaan placed 10th to close out Hart's scoring (23:02.8).
Also from the county, Becci Castillo led Hesperia runners with an eighth-place finish and a time of 22:42.8. The Panthers had three other finishers: Taylor Stapel (34th, 27:38.9), Sydney Hasted (38th, 29:00.9) and Alivia Tomaras (39th, 29:10.97). Walkerville finishers were Julie Sheehy (18th, 24:41.1) and Zamorah De La Paz (27th, 25:48.3), and Pentwater finishers were Ireland Breitner (44th, 34:35.7) and Abby Hughes (45th, 35:41.1).
The Pirate boys had five finishers in the top 10, including the top two. Alex Enns won the race in a time of 17:49.1, and Spencer VanderZwaag was second in a time of 18:12.99. Wyatt Dean finished fourth (18:28.97), Noah Bosley was sixth (18:41.8), and Seth Ackley placed seventh (18:47.4).
Alex Sheehy of Walkerville was the other county top-10 finisher. He placed eighth in a time of 18:56.96. Two other Wildcats finished: Aaron Ashbrook (32nd, 21:31.0) and Collin Chase (44th, 22:23.4).
For the fifth-place Falcons, Abie VanDuinen led the way in a time of 19:36.8, placing 13th. Christian Wright placed 29th (21:11.1) and Jordan Bales was 36th (21:47.2). Closing out Falcon scoring were James Davis (42nd, 22:13.0) and Mitchel Daniels (48th, 23:56.9).
Hesperia's top finisher was Stephen Priese, who took 21st (20:29.5). Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly was 26th (20:52.1), Evan Bowkamp placed 38th (21:59.98), and Jake Smith was 51st (26:01.5).