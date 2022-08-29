Hart did nothing to quell the state-title expectations in its program Saturday, opening the season with an impressive effort at the Benzie Central Invitational.
The Pirate boys were especially strong, earning the top spot in the medium-sized schools division in a runaway over second-place Traverse City St. Francis, 43-82.
Hart's five scorers all finished in the top 20 in the prestigious meet, and incredibly, all set new personal bests. The team was led by cousins Clayton and Seth Ackley, who took second and third respectively. Clayton earned a time of 16:15.0 and Seth finished in 16:23.1, slicing his PR by nearly a full minute.
Wyatt Dean also placed in the top 10, finishing seventh in a time of 16:34.1. Max Stitt was 11th in a time of 16:52.7, and Caleb Bitely placed 20th, slashing his PR by over a minute, down to 17:44.7.
Hart's girls took second place behind St. Francis, 41-66, but had the top two finishers in the race in stars Jessica Jazwinski and Alyson Enns. Jazwinski won the race in a time of 17:44.9, just missing her PR by about a second and beating everyone else in the race by nearly a minute. Enns took second in a time of 18:41.3. Lexie Beth Nienhuis was 12th (20:52.5), Brooklyn Carter took 27th in her first scoring effort for the Pirates (21:44.9) and Savanna Owens was 31st (22:05.8).
Shelby and Hesperia also competed in the medium division in the race. The Tiger girls finished 16th, paced by a strong 13th-place run from Emma Soelberg (20:53.1). Also scoring were Catalina Stong (72nd, 24:54.7); Aubrey Klotz (76th, 25:01.8); Molli Schultz (110th, 28:05.9); and Andrea Parker (113th, 28:35.4). The Tiger boys couldn't score, but finishers were Iziquel Picon (49th, 19:02.8); Jonathon Carballido (20:24.2); and Ethan Fessenden (93rd, 21:43.3).
For Hesperia, the boys placed 14th, led by Stephen Priese in 53rd place (19:12.1). Also scoring were Andrew Sherburn (84th, 20:44.7); Lance Smith (99th, 23:16.4); Jacob Priese (106th, 24:54.3); and Dain Kraus (113th, 29:45.5). Elyssa Wright was the only Panther girl in the varsity race, finishing 124th (35:36.6).
Pentwater competed Friday in the small-school division race. The Falcon boys finished fifth. Abe VanDuinen placed 14th to lead the team (18:39.8), followed by Mitchel Daniels (24th, 19:21.0). Also scoring were Wyatt Roberts (36th, 20:33.7); James Davis (45th, 21:16.7); and Ben Merten (50th, 22:19.5). Pentwater's girls took eighth place. Scorers were Anna VanDuinen (16th, 23:22.1); Abby Hughes (47th, 26:51.5); Lauren Davis (54th, 30:34.5); Evalena Jeruzal (60th, 32:39.0); and Mackenna Hasil (63rd, 34:07.2).