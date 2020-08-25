Hart’s cross-country teams will enter the 2020 season looking to add to their already-bulging trophy case. The Pirate girls earned a state championship three-peat last season, while the boys earned a second straight regional title and posted their best-ever finish, fifth place, at state.
The girls’ team will carry the bulk of the spotlight once again as it pursues a fourth consecutive state championship. Only five teams in the state have ever accomplished that feat, and Hart is favored to become No. 6.
Hart returns its top three scoring runners from last season’s state finals — cousins Lynae Ackley, Savannah Ackley and Audrey Enns. The Ackleys are seniors, and Enns is a junior; all three have earned all-state honors every season of their careers to date. The Pirates’ #6 and #7 runners from the 2019 finals, senior Layla Creed and junior Lauren VanderLaan, also return.
Hart did graduate Brenna Aerts from last season’s team, but yet another Ackley cousin is on the way to fill that spot in the lineup — freshman Alyson Enns, Audrey’s sister. Enns won every conference jamboree during her three years at the middle school level and should immediately slot in as one of the team’s top runners.
The Pirate boys also project as a very strong group and have a shot at their own state title in 2020, with coach Terry Tatro saying he believes this squad is among the best it’s fielded in recent years. Like the girls, they bring back all but one of the runners who raced at last season’s state meet, including all-state senior Alex Enns; Hunter Tubbs is the only graduated runner. Sophomores Clayton Ackley and Seth Ackley came on strong late last season and should be near the top of the lineup. Seniors Michael Tubbs and Spencer VanderZwaag, as well as sophomore Wyatt Dean, are also returning finals runners. Junior Noah Bosley should bolster the lineup.
Like everyone else in the state, the Pirates are looking at a schedule that will be reworked due to COVID-19 restrictions; the MHSAA has limited cross-country invitationals to 70 runners to mitigate the spread of the virus, and many of the best meets the Pirates compete in blow well past that number. However, Tatro said the team still hopes to race a full schedule with its eyes on postseason glories.
“Several of the best meets and favorites have been cancelled,” Tatro said. “We hope to try and keep our schedule full. Hoping for the best so all our athletes can compete this fall.”