GRAND RAPIDS — Hart's teams each won the Falcon division at Saturday's Cougar Falcon Invitational at Calvin College.
The Pirate boys had a much closer race than did the girls; Hart edged Saugatuck by a point, 66-67, in the boys' race, and Holland Christian was just 13 points behind Hart. Hart's girls also had a fairly close race, though, beating runner-up Shepherd 28-41.
The Pirate girls had the first four finishers in their race, led again by Alyson Enns, who posted a time of 18:54.8. Savannah Ackley followed with a time of 19:10.2, followed by Audrey Enns (19:31.7) and Lynae Ackley (20:05.2). Lauren VanderLaan was Hart's fifth scorer, placing 18th (22:09.8).
In the boys' race, Alex Enns led the Pirates by taking fourth place with a time of 16:43.6. Teammates Spencer VanderZwaag and Clayton Ackley joined him in the top 10, with VanderZwaag taking sixth (17:10.6) and Ackley seventh (17:15.5). Also for Hart, Seth Ackley placed 24th (18:14.7), just ahead of Wyatt Dean in 25th (18:15.5).