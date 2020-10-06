HART — It was another week and another pair of easy wins for Hart in the West Michigan Conference Tuesday.
The Pirates had the top three finishers in both races of their home jamboree. Hart's boys had six of the top seven finishers en route to the win.
Alex Enns continued his league dominance by winning the boys' race with a time of 16:51.9, but teammate Spencer VanderZwaag wasn't far behind, coming in second with a time of 16:56.3. Clayton Ackley placed third and had a time of 17:30.6.
Hart also took spots five, six and seven in the race. They were held respectively by Wyatt Dean (17:39.6), Noah Bosley (17:59.1) and Seth Ackley (18:04.3).
In the girls' race, Alyson Enns won again, cruising in with a time of 18:28.9. Audrey Enns took second and a had a time of 18:48.8, and Savannah Ackley placed third with a time of 18:55.3. Lynae Ackley was fourth and had a time of 20:08.2. Lauren VanderLaan rounded out the scoring, as well as the race's top 10, with a time of 21:25.4.
The Shelby girls placed fifth, led by Emma Soelberg, who took 11th place with a time of 21:51.3. Also scoring for Shelby were Lindsey Trantham in 35th (24:27.8), Jasmin Erickson in 40th (24:43.95), Claire Peterson in 42nd (24:47.9), and Lindsey Harvell in 59th (27:39.1).
The Tiger boys could not score. Tanner Soelberg led the team in 21st place (19:25.7). Isaac Scouten was 25th (19:36.5), Slader Beyer was 48th (21:44.6), and Tommy Harvell took 53rd (22:04.1).