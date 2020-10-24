MANISTEE — Local runners battled through tough conditions Friday afternoon in Manistee as Hart, Mason County Central and Manistee competed in an MHSAA Division 3 pre-regional race.
Hart, Mason County Central and Manistee’s boys saw their teams qualify, while the girls teams at Hart and Manistee qualified with four runners from Mason County Central qualified as well.
Harts boys took home first place, with their top five finishing in the top six overall and sweeping the top four finishes from Alex Enns, Spencer Vanderzwaag, Clayton Ackley and Wyatt Dean, while Noah Bosley rounded out the top five with a sixth place finish.
On the girls side, the Pirates’ girls team claimed first place, as Alyson Enns, Audrianna Enns, Savannah Ackley and Lynae Ackley finished first through fourth to pace the Pirates.
All qualifiers will head to Benzie Central on Saturday, Oct. 31, to compete in the MHSAA regional meet.
Boys team results: Hart 16, Mason County Central 72, Manistee 93, Reed City 102, Morley-Stanwood 140, Shelby 145, Hesperia 161
Hart boys: 1-Alex Enns, 17:02.72, 2-Spencer VanderZwaag, 17:37.39, 3-Clayton Ackley, 17:42.74, 4-Wyatt Dean, 18:07.58, 6-Noah Bosley, 18:12.09, 8-Seth Ackley, 18:39.60, 10-Michael Tubbs, 18:57.76
Girls team results: Hart 18, Reed City 70, Manistee 74, Morley-Stanwood 99, Mason County Central 103
Hart girls: 1-Alyson Enns, 19:05.93, 2-Audrianna Enns, 19:29.80, 3-Savannah Ackley, 19:44.46, 4-Lynae Ackley, 19:58.54, 9-Layla Creed, 21:47.47, 11-Lauren VanderLaan, 22:03.36, 17-Savanna Owens, 23:17.15