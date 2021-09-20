EAST LANSING — Hart's teams tested themselves against some of the best in the state Friday at the Michigan State Invitational, back this year after taking 2020 off due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Pirate teams each had plenty to be happy about. The girls team took ninth place in the Spartan Elite division, featuring some of the best teams in the state regardless of division. The boys took second in the White/Neon division, just eight points behind St. Louis, the team that beat the Pirates for the state title a year ago.
The Spartan Elite race was a close one; 33 points separated Hart in ninth from the third-place finisher, Brighton. Alyson Enns topped the Pirate finishers in that one, placing fifth in a time of 18:33.4. Notably, Enns was only nine seconds behind last year's D-3 state champ, Western Michigan Christian's Abby Vanderkooi.
Jessica Jazwinski placed 13th in the race, third among freshmen, with a time of 19:09.0. Audrey Enns finished 28th (19:49.9). Also for the Pirates, Lexie Beth Nienhuis was 88th (21:21.8) and Lauren VanderLaan was 141st (22:18.1).
All five Hart scorers in the boys' race placed in the top 50, led by Clayton Ackley, who was third (16:42.0). Noah Bosley placed 15th (17:46.0) and Wyatt Dean took 18th (17:56.0). Seth Ackley (43rd, 18:42.8) and Josef Bromley (48th, 18:52.6) closed out the scoring.