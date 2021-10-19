HART — As Hart closes in on the postseason, its top runners are battling nagging injuries, but both Pirates - Alyson Enns and Clayton Ackley - are confident they'll be ready to go when the bright lights come on.
The Hart teams certainly looked ready for a deep run Saturday at their home invitational at The Colonial Golf Course. The Pirates easily won both races over Ludington, with final scores of 23-42 for the boys and 26-63 for the girls.
Also from the county, Shelby finished fourth in the girls' race and Pentwater took fifth, with those positions flipped in the boys' race.
On the girls' side, Enns was still at less than 100 percent after skipping Tuesday's conference jamboree in Shelby, but she took the course and ran a good enough race to take third place, behind only teammates Jessica Jazwinski (who won her second consecutive race) and Audrey Enns. Jazwinski beat her previous personal best by 10 seconds, posting a time of 18:21.5. Audrey's time was 19:04.8 and Alyson's was 19:12.5.
Alyson is generally the team's top finisher but between her nagging hip injury and the fact that she'd taken some time off to help it heal, she was a bit rusty Saturday. She said the injury has been affecting her since the Whitehall conference jamboree Oct. 5.
"I feel like I might have stepped wrong or did something weird (that day), because the footing is not really good on that course," Enns said. "My hips felt OK (Saturday). I could feel it a little bit, but I felt like...I hadn't done speed (training) for a week, so I felt like that might have affected me. I just felt like I couldn't race super fast. I didn't really have much speed to keep going."
Despite Audrey's solid finish, she didn't feel like she had a very good race by her standards. Her time was her highest at the regulation 5K distance since the Sept. 21 Montague jamboree.
"I felt like it was a little bit of an off race for me," Audrey said. "I don't know why, I just didn't quite feel myself. But that's OK. You're going to have that sometimes throughout the season, so it's expected and not unusual."
Lexie Beth Nienhuis was Hart's #4 runner, placing seventh (20:37.6), and Lauren VanderLaan closed out Pirate scoring with a 12th-place finish (21:34.5).
In the boys' race, Ackley has been dealing with a leg injury about as long as his cousin has had her hip problem, but he appeared no worse for wear in winning the event with a time of 16:52.4 - 18 seconds off his personal best, set at Shepherd earlier this season. He skipped the Oct. 5 Whitehall jamboree to give it some time to heal.
"Not feeling it today was really encouraging because I could run well without it bothering me," Ackley said. "We're missing (two runners), so that was a bit of a (setback), but they'll be ready for state and regionals."
Ackley was referring to his brother Seth and Noah Bosley; Seth raced Tuesday in the Shelby jamboree but not on Saturday, while Noah has been out since Oct. 5.
In their absence, Wyatt Dean stepped up for Hart, taking second place in the boys' race and running a season-best time of 17:04.1. Max Nienhuis ran one of his best races, just a few seconds off his personal best, to finish sixth in a time of 17:49.8, and Max Stitt had another good run, placing eighth (18:00.5). Josef Bromley earned the #5 scorer spot, coming in 12th and beating his previous personal best by 14 seconds (18:25.6).
Among other county teams, Emma Soelberg earned the highest individual finish, coming in sixth place for Shelby in the girls' race with a season best time of 20:18.9. Also for the Tigers, Mya Ramos finished 34th (a personal best 25:28.5), Aubrey Klotz was 41st (26:08.3), Estephany Guerrero was 47th (27:55.6) and Esmeralda Guerrero (30:26.3).
Abe VanDuinen earned the next-highest spot from the county, placing ninth in the boys' race and breaking his personal record (18:15.9). Mitchel Daniels also raced well, placing 15th and easily setting a personal best of his own (18:48.1). James Davis (27th, 20:09.8), Eli Powers (38th, 23:39.9) and Leonardo Lozano (41st, 24:39.3) also scored for the Falcons.
For the Pentwater girls, Anna VanDuinen led the way in 35th place (25:29.3), followed by Abby Hughes in 37th (a personal best 25:39.5). Also scoring were Evalena Jeruzal, who broke 30 minutes for the first time (52nd, 29:46.7), Ireland Breitner (56th, a season best 30:36.7) and Mackenna Hasil (60th, 38:23.9).
Isaac Scouten paced the Tiger boys, coming in 10th place and running a season best time (18:16.4). Tanner Soelberg took 26th (20:04.1). Thomas Harvell (28th, 20:35.0), Micah Frye (30th, a personal best 21:03.4) and Ethan Fessenden (34th, 21:52.3) also scored for Shelby.
Julie Sheehy ran for Walkerville in the girls' race, finishing 31st with a time of 24:58.9.