Another October is nearing its end, which means it’s once again time for the Hart Pirates’ cross-country teams to pursue state championship glory. The squads will take the starting line this Saturday at Benzie Central for the regional meet, a race Hart has won on both the boys’ and girls’ sides for four years running.
The teams are again expected to be at or near the top of the podium when the dust settles Nov. 6 at Michigan International Speedway as well. The girls’ Pirates are ranked #1 in the state in Division 3, seeking their fifth consecutive state championship. Hart’s boys, who took the runner-up spot at state last year, were also ranked #1 at one point this season and continue to be comfortably in the top five.
The Pirate girls are seeking to further limit their competition as one of the great dynasties in high school sports history. A fifth championship in a row would match the longest streak by any school in the over 40-year history of the Lower Peninsula finals. Three other teams have hit that plateau: The Charlevoix boys from 1987-91; the Rockford girls from 1998-2002; and the Dexter boys from 2002-06.
The emergence of freshman Jessica Jazwinski is a main reason Hart is in position to hit that mark. Jazwinski, like sophomore Alyson Enns did last fall, has quickly taken the state by storm as one of Hart’s top runners. Jazwinski has been Hart’s #2 runner behind Enns most of the season, but as Enns has battled a nagging hip injury most of this month, Jazwinski has moved up to the top spot, and it’s suited her well.
Enns said Jazwinski’s performances have been a huge boost to the team.
“It’s really good to have her on the team,” Enns said. “She helps a lot with the points, and everybody on the team is really special. It’s really cool to have her.”
Another thing serving Hart well has been Audrey Enns, Alyson’s older sister, taking her turn as team leader. Enns, who along with Lauren VanderLaan make up the only two upperclassmen in the Pirates’ regular top five, has enjoyed her senior season leading the team, saying she picked up a lot of pointers from her cousin Savannah Ackley, now running at Cedarville University.
“I guess being a senior, there’s a little more responsibility,” Audrey said. “You’ve done it for a lot of years, so you know the ropes and everything. It’s fun, really. I enjoy it. It’s just making sure (I say), ‘Hey girls, we’re going to go warm up in five minutes’ or whatever it is, and just really encouraging everyone. We’re just a big family. It’s fun. I see all my teammates as just my teammates, not as freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors.”
If anything, Audrey has struggled more with how to pace her own runs without Savannah around. Audrey said Savannah served as her “rabbit”, an informal cross-country term for a pace-setter, because the two ran such similar times. It was a partnership that worked very well for both, as Savannah was an all-state finisher all four years of her career (the duo’s cousin Lynae Ackley also reached that milestone last season) and Audrey followed Savannah for three all-state honors.
“I would always make sure I was with her, and that’s how I gauged my run,” Audrey said of Savannah. “She always ran predictable races and ran really well. It’s been harder in that sense, because I have to really take responsibility. I don’t really have anyone to lean on for that, so I have to really be aware of my times and stuff. It’s been harder, but it’s been kind of fun too.”
Audrey added that the Pirates have tried not to put too much pressure on themselves this year. Coach Terry Tatro has said the past couple of years that their championship runs have seemed more taxing than in the early days of the dynasty, and whether it’s recognition that some of that was self-inflicted or just the fact that the team is younger than it’s usually been this year, Audrey said that has not been an issue in 2021.
“Sometimes it’s harder to enjoy it during the season and every race that way, so we try not to think about state too much right now,” Audrey said. “Obviously it’s not too far away right now, but we just take it one race at a time and thank God for every race we have. If we get to state, that’s great. We’re not counting on anything, but we obviously have it in the back of our heads.”
Alyson’s status will be a major factor in whether the Pirates can repeat. She didn’t run in Saturday’s Spring Lake Invitational in an effort to keep herself in good shape heading into the postseason.
As team leader and older sister, Audrey obviously plays a role in helping with that, but she said ultimately Alyson will be the one who decides what she can do at race time.
“It’s a fine line of trying to tell whether to take time off or what to do for that,” Audrey said. “We’re not really sure yet. We think it’s probably getting better, Alyson said, so that’s a good sign. Just kind of be careful, and it’s really all Alyson’s (call) to make the right judgments on whether she should push herself or what the limits are to that.”
On the boys’ side, the Pirates have a young and exciting group. Noah Bosley, who’s been in and out of the lineup with injuries, is the only senior among the top five. Clayton Ackley, who’s emerged as the team’s #1 runner, said Bosley is the clear leader of the boys’ squad, but each runner has displayed the qualities necessary to fill that role when needed.
“Noah is usually our leader, but I wouldn’t say I’m not (one),” Clayton said. “We’re all kind of leaders to each other, good teammates. We’re really pushing hard for state.”
Ackley himself has been battling a leg injury, but it hasn’t stopped him lately, as he took first place in Saturday’s Spring Lake Invitational, in which the Pirate teams each finished second.
While the Hart boys are not heavy state favorites like the girls are, the hope is there that if the team is firing on all cylinders, it can push for the top spot. The Pirates finished well behind one of their top competitors, Traverse City St. Francis, at the Portage Invitational earlier this month, which Clayton Ackley called “a wake-up call”.
“We didn’t have (Bosley), but that’s something that really motivated us to get back on our feet, start training harder, and not slack at all in any area,” Ackley said.
One thing that could benefit the Pirates is their close pack running. When at full strength, their top four runners can finish within a minute of one another. If they can take that kind of effort to state and just cut a little bit more off their times, the door could be open for the boys to join the girls at the top.
“We enjoy the races and get a group (strategy),” Ackley said. “Our one, two and three usually go out together the first mile or two and try to hold on to each other, because that helps push each other and motivate each other. There’s no better competition when you’re racing than your teammates, so that really helps motivate you when you’re racing.
“Our four, five and six are usually really close together the first one to two miles, and they’re starting to group up even better now. It’s really going to come down to four and five guys to get up there and get (a time in the) low 17s by the end of the season at state.”
Coach Tatro is fond of saying that “anything can happen at the state meet, and it often does”, and it’s a message that’s clearly gotten through as Ackley looks forward to another trip to Brooklyn and considers his team’s chances.
“It all really depends,” Ackley said. “You can have a good day or a bad day at state. Some team can go really good at state and some team can just have an off day. We’re confident we can win it. I know we can. We’re up there. We just need to perform well and keep our minds set on state and regionals.”