SCOTTVILLE — Hart's teams dominated Thursday's Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational, hosted by Mason County Central, as both teams scored 18 points in an easy win.
Each Pirate team had the top three finishers in their races, making the final outcome a formality.
The Hart girls had the top four finishers, with underclassmen Alyson Enns and Jessica Jazwinski leading the way. Enns won the race with a time of 18:23.9, and Jazwinski followed with a time of 18:58.5. Audrey Enns took third (19:50.1) and Lauren VanderLaan was fourth (20:49.8). Lexie Beth Nienhuis closed out the Pirate scoring by coming in eighth (21:04.1).
On the boys' side, Clayton Ackley took first with a time of 17:00.1 and Noah Bosley was second (17:10.4). Wyatt Dean closed out the top three (17:32.1). Seth Ackley placed fifth (17:43.1) and Max Stitt was Hart's fifth top-10 finisher, in ninth (17:55.2).
Pentwater's teams also raced at the invitational. The Falcon boys placed eighth and the girls took ninth.
“We had a great showing of family, friends, and community members,” Falcons' coach Erika Futura told the Ludington Daily News. “Great meet, great night, very well organized meet. I’m super proud of my team."
The Falcons' top individual finisher was Abe VanDuinen, who placed 26th (19:46.1). Mitchel Daniels took 31st (a personal best 20:13.5). James Davis (43rd, 20:49.7), Eli Powers (58th, 24:37.6) and Campbell Miller (59th, 24:44.6) also scored for the team and earned personal best times.
Anna VanDuinen topped Falcon girls' finishers, in 46th place (26:17.2). Following her were Emily Schwarz (52nd, 27:23.0), Abby Hughes (59th, 28:53.4), Ireland Breitner (64th, 33:28.8) and Evalena Jeruzal (65th, a personal best 33:32.1).