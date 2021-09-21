MONTAGUE — Hart again had no problem winning at Tuesday's Montague jamboree, with the top three finishers in the girls' race and three of the top four in the boys' run.
The Pirates' top trio of Alyson Enns, Jessica Jazwinski and Audrey Enns again earned the first three spots in the girls' race. Alyson won the race in 18:30.1, closely followed by Jazwinski, who set a personal best time (18:42.0). Audrey's 19:10.8 time, her season best, placed her in third. Lexie Beth Nienhuis placed seventh (20:48.3) and Lauren VanderLaan was 13th (21:47.7).
Clayton Ackley won the boys' race in a time of 16:38.0, and Noah Bosley was close behind in second (16:48.5). Wyatt Dean placed fourth (17:10.4). Seth Ackley (10th, 17:42.9) and Max Stitt (15th, 18:10.0) also scored for Hart.
The Shelby girls placed fifth in the race, just a point behind Montague. Emma Soelberg led the Tigers in fifth place (20:25.0). Scoring teammates were Lauren Brown (26th, 23:57.0), Aubrey Klotz (33rd, 25:12.6), Estephany Guerrero (49th, 27:34.8) and Esmeralda Guerrero (53rd, 28:54.3).
Shelby's boys couldn't score in the race. Their finishers were Tanner Soelberg (12th, 18:00.0), Isaac Scouten (20th, 18:40.5), Thomas Harvell (39th, 20:24.2) and Ethan Fessenden (48th, 21:28.3).