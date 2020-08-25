Hart football coach Rick Witteveen resigned this week following the MHSAA’s decision to move the football season to the spring. M7 Sports was the first to report the resignation.
Witteveen’s decision came down to economics. He is self-employed in the logging industry and raises beef cattle, and the spring is his busiest season. It simply wasn’t feasible for him to coach a spring football season amidst his other responsibilities.
“It’d be a financial disaster for me and my family,” Witteveen said. “I’ve got to put 100 percent into football, and I wouldn’t have been able to give everything I need to give (in the spring).
“I knew I needed to make the decision (now) to do it right by the kids and the school, to give them ample time for a coach to put together a coaching staff and to work with the kids in the off-season. It would’ve been really selfish of me to play the wait and see game to see if they were moving forward with it come December and January.”
The Hart school district posted the head football coach position to the employment section of its website Monday.
Witteveen took over the Pirates’ program at a tumultuous time, following the school’s skipping the 2015 varsity football season. Larry Witham, who head coached the JV to a 9-0 record that season and was slated to lead the varsity, instead accepted the North Muskegon head coaching job following the season, leading to Witteveen’s appointment.
The veteran coach oversaw an increase in the Pirates’ win total in each of his first three seasons, as the team won one game in ‘16, then two in ‘17 and three in ‘18, including three straight wins over archrival Shelby in those seasons, before falling back to one win last fall.
“The beautiful part about it is, we got that nasty rival to the south three out of our four seasons,” Witteveen said, and even through the phone you could hear his grin. “That was a big plus. We brought that (Blood, Sweat and Tears) jug back to Hart for the first time in a lot of years. That first year doing it, going for two (in the final minute) and doing it that way, will always put a smile on my face.”
Witteveen said some members of his staff will work with the players this fall. The MHSAA announced last week that football teams, as well as other sports playing in the spring, will be permitted up to 16 days of practice time between now and Oct. 31.
Hart athletic director Tim Hertzler said Witteveen contributed a lot to the Pirates' athletic programs.
The coach said he will miss “Friday night lights” and working with his players. He said he may return to coaching as an assistant in future seasons if watching games isn’t enough to scratch his football itch.
“To me, there’s nothing like football,” Witteveen said. “I’m going to miss the kids. It was a great group of kids. We had a week of conditioning and the first week of regular football (this month). They were working hard. It was a lot of fun working with them.
“Hopefully, I believe, there are a lot of good things in the future for Hart football, with things we’ve done and things the kids have done. Hopefully that will all come and fulfill itself with a lot of W’s.”