HART — Hart got off to a good start, even taking an early lead, in Friday's West Michigan Conference game against Ravenna, but the visiting Bulldogs took over from there, winning the game 55-8.
The Pirates (0-4, 0-4 West Michigan Conference) answered an early Ravenna touchdown drive with an impressive drive of their own, led by quarterback Braeden Carskadon. The senior punched in a nine-yard touchdown run and ran in a two-point conversion to give Hart an 8-7 lead.
However, the Bulldogs responded to that with touchdowns on their next four possessions, and Hart couldn't recover.
Carskadon led the Pirates with 81 yards on the ground and 44 in the air. Hart turned the ball over five times in the game. Ravenna's Kyle Beebe had 98 rushing yards and 147 passing yards, with six total touchdowns.