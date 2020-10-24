HART — Behind four total touchdowns from Khole Hofmann, Mason County Central picked up its second West Michigan Conference win of the year as they beat Hart Friday night, 40-6.
After last week’s performance, Central coach Scott Briggs was pleased to see an improved team in all facets of the game Friday night.
“I thought we got it back on track tonight and really controlled the ball well offensively. The whole team did a nice job.”
Hofmann started the scoring for the Spartans with a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown to give MCC an early 7-0 lead.
It was Hofmann again scoring for the Spartans in the second quarter rushing two scores in from 4 and 49 yards out, to give Central a 19-0 lead at the half.
A 6-yard touchdown was his final score of the game which came in the third quarter to give the Spartans a 26-0 advantage while Xander Gajeski added on to that lead in the quarter on a 26-yard run to make it 33-0 after three.
Trent Gray had the lone Spartans’ score in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard run before Hart’s Braeden Carskadon connected on a 19-yard passing touchdown to get the Pirates on the board before time expired.
Hofmann was the leading rusher for the Spartans as he tallied 32 carries for 245 yards and three scores while Gajeski added nine carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Hofmann led the Spartans in tackles with nine tackles with Carter Hirschfeld adding the lone sack on the night.
Carskadon was the Pirates' leading rusher with 24 carries for 83 yards.
Following the win, Briggs mentioned that his team is excited to be back in the playoffs after a four-year hiatus.
“I think everybody is looking forward to playing whoever it is we are matched up with next week. It’s always nice to get a win heading into the postseason and it gives us a little confidence as well.”
The Spartans end the regular season with a 2-4 record overall and in conference play while the Pirates move to 1-5. The teams will learn their first round opponent in the MHSAA Division 6 playoffs this weekend.