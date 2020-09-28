MUSKEGON — Hart took a 41-16 loss Friday night at North Muskegon, but the Pirates got some offense going in defeat.
The Pirates (0-2, 0-2 West Michigan Conference) hadn't scored against the Norsemen since 2014, and broke that string early in the second quarter on a Braeden Carskadon touchdown pass. At the time, that cut the Pirates' early deficit to 14-8.
The Norsemen did, however, add two more scores before halftime to build a healthy lead. Hart later added another score.
Carskadon led Hart with an impressive showing on the ground, gaining 110 yards on 15 carries, and also threw for 83 yards. For the Norsemen. Brendan Pannucci threw for 111 yards and a score, and Denny Belmonte ran for 83 yards and a touchdown.