MONTAGUE — Hart couldn't get anything going Friday night against Montague, and took a 75-0 loss to end its season in its first-ever postseason game.
The 75 points marked the most the Pirates have given up in a game since Ravenna hung 77 points on them in 2009.
Hart was stonewalled at every turn on offense, managing only 62 total yards. Montague's offense made life miserable for the Pirate defense, scoring touchdowns on 11 of its 25 plays from scrimmage.
Trenton Swihart led the Pirates (1-6) with 50 yards passing, plus one rushing.
Montague coach Pat Collins credited Hart with continuing to play throughout the game despite the lopsided score. The Wildcats scored 44 points in the first quarter before slowing down from there.