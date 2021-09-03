HART — Hart sent a message across the area Thursday night: These Pirates are different.
Hosting a consistently strong Kent City program, the Pirates dominated the game early on, building a huge lead, before holding on for a 30-22 win. The victory gave Hart its first 2-0 start since 2004.
The Pirates never trailed in the game and led by as much as 30-6 before the Eagles rallied.
"We kind of had a focus of three things if we were going to have a chance to win the game," Hart coach Joe Tanis said. "Taking care of the football, winning the special teams battle and out-toughing them. The third one, they were pretty dang tough, but it was a battle all night. Those are the things that played out the way we talked about."
The Pirates got many key contributions. Kellen Kimes was responsible for three touchdowns, two in the air and one on the ground, and Trenton Swihart also threw a scoring pass. Chris Clark-Smith, Chance Alvesteffer and Joseluis Andaverde each caught a touchdown. On defense, Leo Guadarrama had 12 tackles and Kimes and Austin Martinez each had 11.
The Hart offense has been a pleasant surprise this season, and the 70 points the Pirates have scored in two games is their most in any two-game span of the same season in a decade; they scored 76 points against Mason County Central and Kingsley in the final two games of 2011.
"I really think we've had to make it very simple for our kids, installing it late and all that kind of stuff," Tanis said. "We're making it very simple for our guys but making it look like a lot. It's given us a chance to have some success. We have some really good players, not just one guy. We're able to spread it around and that's one of the biggest things for us."
Tanis said his team conssitently won big moments, which was the biggest factor in coming out on top.
"There were so many critical moments in the game," Tanis said. "It would be hard to pinpoint any (one) thing. When the big moments came, the fourth downs, the two-point conversions that helped us extend the lead, when those plays came up, we made more of them than they did."