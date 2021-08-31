Football season is underway in Oceana County, and while the Hart Pirates are riding high following an impressive win, Shelby and Hesperia will try to improve after week one defeats.
Win or lose, having fans and bands back in the stands is a huge win for the 2021 football season - even more so now that conference play is approaching.
Hart vs Kent City
Hart couldn't have asked for much more from its season opener than what it got Friday. The Pirates battled back from an early deficit and ended up with an impressive 44-20 victory over Holton.
Trailing 12-8 after giving up consecutive touchdown drives on defense, Hart's defense buckled down, allowing no more Red Devil points until the game was in hand for the visitors.
"We started a little slow and you could tell our nerves were there," Hart coach Joe Tanis said. "Then the kids settled down. They had two three-and-outs and a couple of big fourth-down stops. We were really happy with how our kids responded. They had a chance to hang their hand and say, 'Here we go again,' but they didn't do it."
Consecutive fourth-down stops were huge for the Pirates. After moving ahead 20-12, Hart permitted a Holton drive deep into its territory before coming up with the clutch stop. That set up a long touchdown drive, and then the Pirates' defense bent but didn't break again on the next Holton possession, again making a big stop in its own territory.
Hart was effective all night offensively, and Tanis credited a strong performance up front with setting the tone. Chris Clark-Smith, Trayce Tate and Joseluis Andaverde led the running game, and Chance Alvesteffer and Eman Hertzler were also involved. The Pirates didn't have to pass much, but new quarterback Kellen Kimes was effective when he did, completing 7-of-9 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to tight end Revin Gale.
"In that game, we really won the first four minutes of the third quarter and the last four minutes of the second," Tanis said. "We were able to score three touchdowns in that period, we call it the middle eight. That kind of propelled us."
Kimes also showed his toughness, Tanis said, by taking hits in the pocket after delivering all three of his scoring tosses.
It all adds up to a happy bunch of Pirates, and that group will face a new challenge this week when they host Kent City. The scheduled Hart game at Mason County Central was canceled Monday due to COVID-19 cases in the Spartans' program, and with the Eagles having the week off because of Orchard View's cancellation of its varsity football season, they were the natural fit to slide in.
Tanis credited Kent City with coming to Hart for the game; the Eagles already had six home games on their schedule.
The Eagles, too, will be coming in on a high, having rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to defeat Newaygo 20-19 in their own opening game. They've had five straight winning seasons, so they'll pose a tough test for Hart, especially given the short notice.
"I think it's a great opportunity for coaches to practice what we preach with controlling what we can control and making the best of the situation," Tanis said. "With a short week and not having practiced (Sunday), it's going to force us to be prepared pretty quick. It'll force our kids to adjust and adapt. We look forward to the challenge."
Mason Westbrook was Kent City's top offensive performer in the Eagles' win, piling up 260 rushing yards on only 23 carries. James Farrington, who had a sack and a fumble recovery on defense, will look to wreck Hart's plans on offense. Tanis expects Kent City to bring its best.
"We're expecting them to be very good on offense," Tanis said. "They're similar to holton on offense and they return a lot of guys on defense. We're expecting a great opponent coming to our place."
Shelby vs Ravenna
Shelby got off to a great start Friday night at White Cloud, scoring an early touchdown on a one-yard burst up the middle by Travis Boughan to go ahead 6-0. The lead held through the first quarter. However, things went south from there as the host Indians dominated the rest of the way and defeated Shelby 33-6.
White Cloud's offense was able to have success on the ground against Shelby, averaging over seven yards per carry. The Tigers sputtered after that first drive, missing on all five of their third-down attempts.
Cade Clement had a solid game for Shelby, posting 62 yards on 10 rushing attempts. Nick Baffi made a few big plays on the perimeter, with 56 receiving yards on three catches. On defense, Boughan, Clement and Blake Stovall were the top performers, with five tackles each. Stovall and Baffi each had a tackle for a loss.
Shelby won't have it easier in week two as the Tigers travel to Ravenna. The Bulldogs earned an impressive road win in their opener over 2019 state runner-up Beal City, 21-20. (The Aggies reached the district finals in Division 8 last year.)
Quarterback Kyle Beebe is the man to watch for Ravenna, as he was responsible for all three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' opener, two in the air and one on the ground, and threw for 188 yards. Clay Schullo had 89 yards rushing in the opener and will be a key player to stop for the Shelby defense.
Hesperia vs St. Louis
Hesperia hopes to have some more offensive success this week than it did in week one, as the Panthers were held to just one touchdown in a 26-6 loss at Manton.
The Panthers briefly made things interesting in the third quarter when Hunter Billman found the end zone on a 15-yard run, cutting Manton's lead to 14-6, but the Rangers controlled the rest of the game on defense. Hesperia managed 143 yards on offense in the game.
Turnovers were an issue for Hesperia, which had three giveaways on offense.
The Panthers hit the road again this week with a trip to St. Louis, which defeated Calvin Christian 49-30 a week ago. It's hard to know what to read into that win for the Sharks, as Calvin did not field a team in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Louis went 2-4 last season, and it's led by Ignatius Jackson, who went in for three touchdowns, plus a two-point conversion, in the week one win. Michael Baysah had over 100 yards receiving. On defense, Ben Dousuah recorded two interception returns for touchdowns last week, so Hesperia will have to take care when going to the air.