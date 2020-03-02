HART — Hart wasn't late to Monday's pre-district matchup against Pine River, dominating the first quarter and cruising to a 63-46 victory to advance to face rival Shelby Wednesday.
With the visiting Bucks focused on stopping Hart's star guard Jayd Hovey, senior Nicole Rockwell lit it up, scoring 13 points in the first quarter alone. She would go on to a game-high 22.
"We haven't had a half like that in a while," Hart coach Travis Rosema said. "We're capable of scoring and doing that. They came out trying to stop Jayd, and Nicole let them know there's more than one player on the team.
"Great to see Nicole have success after the 0-for-9 game at Montague (Feb. 20). She has confidence and she's going to shoot the ball."
