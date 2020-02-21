MONTAGUE — The problem with epic games like Thursday's triple-overtime battle for the West Michigan Conference between Montague and Hart is that someone has to lose. Unfortunately, the Pirates were that team Thursday, as Montague hit a late three-pointer to win the game, 49-46, denying Hart its first WMC title since 1992.
The teams battled ferociously throughout the game, neither ever able to get much of an edge, but when Braquelle Osborne knocked down a trey for the Wildcats with 30 seconds to go in the third overtime, that proved too big a hill to climb.
"I can't think of a better basketball game to decide the conference," Hart coach Travis Rosema said. "The state of our program, where we're at, the players I've got, I just love them all. Probably one of the most epic games in Muskegon County history, and I'm just proud to be a part of it."
