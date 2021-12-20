WHITEHALL — There were bumps in the road as Hart adjusted to its new reality Friday night at Whitehall, but the Pirates made winning plays in the end to come up with a 37-25 West Michigan Conference win.
The Pirates (5-1, 4-0 WMC) played their first game without senior star Jayd Hovey, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the previous game against Shelby, coach Travis Rosema confirmed. Hart had to rejigger its lineup and its offense without the team's top scorer.
"That's not really an excuse," Rosema said. "We didn't play as well as we're capable of. We missed a lot of layups in the first half. We got out in transition and missed layups. We've got to do a better job taking care of the ball. That's on the girls who played. They've got to take care of it. I think we're better than we played."
Hart had some problems finding early scoring, but Chloe Coker provided a boost by knocking down a pair of first-quarter three-pointers, and the Pirates' defense didn't seem to miss a beat, helping them build an 11-4 lead after a quarter.
The Pirates have a seemingly endless supply of good athletes to deploy in its fast-paced press defense, and it was effective throughout against a Whitehall squad that has lacked scoring early in the season. Hart pressured the young Vikings into a slew of turnovers, with Mariana VanAgtmael and Aspen Boutell leading the way with six steals apiece.
Whitehall was able to fight its way back into the game later, getting as close as three points thanks in part to some sloppy play and foul trouble from Hart, but the Pirates were able to knock down some key free throws late to secure the win.
Rosema partially blamed himself for Whitehall's late success, saying he was still adjusting his substitution patterns with the team's new lineup. One such change, he felt, snuffed the momentum of a Hart second-half run.
"Personally, I wanted them to struggle," Rosema said. "I didn't want to call timeouts and talk about it...I just wanted them to grow through that. I was close to calling that timeout and saying, 'Pull it out and make them go man,' but we fought through it and made our free throws."
Morgan Marvin was a terror inside for the Pirate defense, blocking eight shots to go with eight points and eight rebounds. Addi Hovey led the offense with 13 points.
The Pirates will now have the winter break to continue remaking the team now that their all-state performer won't be on the court. While there will be adjustments, Rosema said he remains confident in the remaining players.
"We had moments this summer where we played without Jayd and we played some good teams and did well in scrimmages," Rosema said. "I expect us to play better. Tonight isn't an indication of our team. It was a growing experience, (and we) move on."
HART (37) Hicks 1 2-2 4, Aerts 0 1-2 1, Marvin 3 2-3 8, Hovey 6 1-2 13, Coker 2 0-0 6, VanAgtmael 1 2-4 4, Boutell 0 1-5 1. Totals 13 9-18 37.
WHITEHALL (25) Carnes 2 1-2 5, Buckner 1 0-0 3, Strandberg 0 2-2 2, Dempsey 0 1-4 1, Ringler 0 0-2 0, Ferris 1 2-3 4, Coron 1 0-4 2, Klint 1 6-7 8. Totals 6 12-24 25.
Hart............11 6 9 11 — 37
Whitehall.... 4 3 10 8 — 25
Three-point goals — Hart 2 (Coker 2), Whitehall 1 (Buckner). Total fouls — Hart 21, Whitehall 19. Fouled out — Hicks, Hovey, Dempsey, Klint. JV score — Hart 54, Whitehall 13.