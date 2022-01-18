Hart continued to show its strength Tuesday night, dispatching White Cloud in a lopsided game, 55-21.
The Pirates (8-1) buried the Indians early with a 15-0 first quarter, and led 34-7 by halftime. Fast-paced press defense kept White Cloud from getting anything going and led to easy baskets for Hart.
Every Hart player scored in the game, led by Addi Hovey, who had 19 points and 10 steals. Mariana VanAgtmael had 13 points and five thefts, and Aspen Boutell added 10 points. On defense, Morgan Marvin had 11 rebounds and Abby Hicks had seven steals.