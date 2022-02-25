Hart put forth perhaps its least imposing performance of the West Michigan Conference season Thursday night, but was able to hold off Oakridge 47-35 to complete an unbeaten league season.
Hart (18-3, 14-0 WMC) led big early, 20-5, but couldn't put the Eagles away due to "sloppy play and mistakes," coach Travis Rosema said.
"I give Oakridge and Coach (Morgan) Wahr a ton of credit, they showed up and competed tonight," Rosema said. "Hopefully this will act as a wake-up call for us as we enter postseason play. The girls need to understand that we have to show up every night."
Mariana VanAgtmael led Hart with 17 points and seven steals. Morgan Marvin added nine points and six steals and Addi Hovey had nine points, eight rebounds and five steals.