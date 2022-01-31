Hart continued its sizzling play in West Michigan Conference action Friday night, routing Ravenna 60-21. The Pirates are a perfect 9-0 in the WMC and 11-1 overall, with eight of their nine league wins coming by double digits.
The Pirates were never threatened Friday and took a 38-10 lead into the halftime locker room. They ran terrific offense, recording 20 assists on their 22 field goals.
Addi Hovey led the way with 18 points and five steals. Abby Hicks and Mariana VanAgtmael each added nine points. Morgan Marvin had seven rebounds, and Aspen Boutell passed out six assists.