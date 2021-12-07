Despite a height disadvantage, Hart took an early lead and didn't let up in Tuesday's 52-36 win over Western Michigan Christian.
The Pirates (2-1) had taken losses to the Warriors in each of the last two seasons, but turned the tables Tuesday, holding the taller Christian squad to only one offensive rebound. Hart coach Travis Rosema credited Addi Hovey and Morgan Marvin with their work on the boards.
Jayd Hovey led the offense with 17 points, and Aspen Boutell added eight. Addi Hovey had six steals and a team-high seven rebounds.