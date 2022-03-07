HOLTON — The second half of the district finals did not fall in favor of the Hart Pirates Friday as they fell 61-47 to Western Michigan Christian, denying them a fourth consecutive district crown.
A highly competitive first quarter looked to give the Pirates enough momentum to carry them throughout. Junior Aspen Boutell kicked off the night’s action with a steal on the game’s first possession. Boutell promptly took the ball to the net and converted an and-one opportunity.
The teams traded points for the remainder of the first quarter, but the final minute saw sophomore Abby Hicks convert back-to-back buckets to advance Hart’s lead to 18-13 heading into the second quarter.
A slow second quarter didn’t provide much in the way of theatrics, as the Pirates maintained their lead, extending the advantage to six points.
Coming out of the break, WMC caught a second wind. The Warriors unloaded on Hart, posting 19 straight points. The Pirates were able to put together some points late, after Boutell was fouled on an underhand shot attempt from behind the three-point line. That foul marked the only free throws Hart would attempt in the third quarter, a big reason coach Travis Rosema believed led to the loss. The final tally for free throw attempts in the game was 31 for the Warriors and 22 for Hart.
“In the first half we were getting foul calls. We were attacking the basket,” Rosema said. “Midway through the fourth, I looked at the board and they had three [fouls]. Same officials for both teams but, it’s tough to look up there and see we’re not getting the calls we were in the first half.”
Scoring issues persisted in the final eight minutes, as the Pirates were unable to find a basket until just three minutes remained. Meanwhile, the Warriors went 11-of-18 from the free-throw line to remain in the driver’s seat.
The Pirates finished the season on a bitter note, after winning the West Michigan Conference with a 14-0 league record. Adversity was at an all-time high this season for Hart, something Rosema reflected on.
“I’m just going to go there. The adversity we’re talking about is Jayd,” Rosema said, referring to December's season-ending injury to star senior Jayd Hovey. “We had to grow up as a team and everyone stepped up. To lose tonight when we were playing well, burns a little bit. We still had a successful season.”
Hicks paced the Pirates with 17 points. Boutell added 14 points and Addi Hovey chipped in 12.