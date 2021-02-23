MUSKEGON — Hart blew open a close game Tuesday night with an incredible third quarter, defeating Oakridge 55-38.
The Pirates (5-2, 5-1 West Michigan Conference) blanked the Eagles 16-0 in the third quarter, turning a 30-21 halftime lead into a 46-21 blowout.
"(We) used good ball movement, transition offense and great team defense to defeat Oakridge," Hart coach Travis Rosema said.
Jayd Hovey and Kendall Williamson led the Hart offense, with Hovey scoring 15 points and Williamson putting up 14. Williamson also had five steals and four rebounds, and Hovey had four assists.