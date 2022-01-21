Hart overcame some early offensive struggles to easily defeat North Muskegon 43-17 Thursday night.
The Pirates (9-1, 7-0 West Michigan Conference) missed some open looks early in the game, but strong defense kept them ahead, and by halftime Hart was up 19-9 and on its way to fixing the early miscues.
Abby Hicks led Hart with 11 points, nine in the second half, to lead all scorers. Addi Hovey and Morgan Marvin each had eight points and five steals (Hicks also recorded five thefts), and the duo also combined for 14 rebounds, eight by Marvin.