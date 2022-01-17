Hart didn't waste any time taking control of Friday's West Michigan Conference game at Oakridge, and was rewarded with a 56-30 win.
The Pirates (7-1, 6-0 WMC) were explosive in the first half, building a 36-17 lead by halftime, and were up 28 points by the end of the third quarter before cruising to the win.
Addi Hovey led the way for Hart with 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Aspen Boutell had 12 points and Mariana VanAgtmael had 11, seven of them in the first quarter. VanAgtmael also had five steals and five assists.