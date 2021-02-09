WHITEHALL — Hart coach Travis Rosema told his team during the nearly three-month pause in sports activity that he wouldn’t shave until the Pirates were able to play, which led to a bushy red beard by early February. He was in a hurry to cut that beard Sunday after he was certain the season would go forward.
The Pirates were in a hurry too, opening their season Tuesday with a sloppy offensive first half but riding strong defense and depth to a 38-28 victory over Whitehall.
While Hart endured lengthy scoring droughts to end each of the first two quarters, quick starts and outstanding pressure defense still enabled the Pirates to hold an 11-8 halftime edge. Hart used its abundant athleticism to great effect; guards Aspen Boutell, Jayd Hovey and Marianna VanAgtmael were relentless in the full-court press and half-court trap, and anyone that got by them had to contend with equally imposing Morgan Marvin and Kendall Williamson in the paint.
“Morgan and Kendall in the front, they’re both pushing six feet (tall),” Rosema said. “Morgan is probably over six feet. It’s hard to get around their length. On the back side, we have Aspen, who’s quick, Jayd, who’s quick, and Marianna, who’s quick. I just thought we did a good job of getting them in situations that worked for us and led to easy baskets.”
Marvin scored the game’s first five points for the Pirates before the offense went quiet, then Boutell and VanAgtmael knocked in consecutive three-pointers in the second quarter before another drought. In the third quarter, the all-state Hovey scored six straight points to extend a seven-point Pirates’ lead to 13.
When things got somewhat tight in the fourth quarter, it was Boutell who carried things home, scoring seven points in the frame to keep Whitehall at bay. Normally that would have been Hovey’s assignment, but Boutell’s work showed that the Pirates can turn to more than one person in a tight game.
“We’re not a one-trick pony,” Rosema said. “Jayd is a great player. She deserves all the accolades she gets...But we’ve got weapons. I think this may be, if not our deepest team, we have more weapons to use in a game.”
Boutell said her teammates have helped to build her up after she performed admirably as a freshman last season, making her a much more self-assured player.
“I think the team really helped with my confidence this year, helping me at practices and throughout the game,” Boutell said. “I think we’re a pretty well-rounded team.”
Hart has high expectations. While Rosema said his understanding is that the West Michigan Conference will not award a title due to the expectation of disruptions in the season, each team is, as of now, scheduled to play a double round-robin, and Hart would certainly like to be on top of the heap when that ends. Even if they’re not, the Pirates’ goals are set even higher than that, and they certainly looked like a team capable of reaching them if the defense continues to be as strong as it was Tuesday.
“Districts and regionals,” Rosema said. “The goal is to keep playing until the last game.”
HART (38) Noggle 1 0-2 2, Marvin 3 1-3 7, VanAgtmael 2 0-1 5, Hovey 4 0-1 8, Boutell 4 2-2 12, Williamson 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 3-9 38.
WHITEHALL (28) Russell 1 0-0 2, Jeffries 3 6-9 12, Klint 2 0-0 4, Tjapkes 2 0-1 4, Coron 1 0-0 2, Hosticka 1 0-2 2, VanDam 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-12 28.
Hart............5 6 14 13 — 38
Whitehall....2 6 6 14 — 28
Three-point goals — Hart 3 (VanAgtmael, Boutell 2). Total fouls — Hart 15, Whitehall 15. JV score — Whitehall 36, Hart 30.