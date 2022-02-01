HART — Hart knew it was in for a challenge Tuesday night when Division 1 Caledonia came to town. Though the Pirates took a 47-36 defeat to end their 10-game winning streak, the point of playing the game was less to win than to improve Hart as a team.
Don’t get coach Travis Rosema wrong, though; he’d have preferred to win.
“I hate to lose,” Rosema said. “I’m competitive in everything. But we’re going to get a lot out of this game. We’ll watch film and see what we did wrong. It’ll help us in the playoffs when we get ready to play there and get that type of pressure.”
Caledonia indeed used pressure against Hart (11-2), and in fact played a similar attacking style of press defense that the Pirates themselves use. As it so often is for Hart, it was effective for Caledonia as well, as the Pirates struggled with turnovers and patience amid the athleticism and speed of the Fighting Scots.
“I think they sped us up and we just rushed and threw bad passes and weren’t going to the ball,” Rosema said. “Give credit to them. That’s what we do to other teams.”
An early 14-0 run gave Caledonia control of the game and an 18-9 lead, but Hart inched back into the game and was within five at halftime thanks to eight second-quarter points by Mariana VanAgtmael. Despite struggling to hit shots, Hart continued to hang around with tough defense and was down only four going into the fourth.
However, the Scots were able to get loose on a few fast breaks and hit free throws late to secure the road win.
One of the brighter spots for Hart was the interior defense of Morgan Marvin, especially late in the game. She blocked three shots but altered several more, and also had a team-high 10 points and 10 rebounds. She recently signed to play with Glen Oaks Community College next season.
“Morgan’s played like that all summer and all season,” Rosema said. “She’s not always the girl that gets double digits in points, but she’s a solid defender, whether it’s up top on the press or down low blocking shots and making people adjust their shots.”
While Caledonia came into the game with a 4-8 record, it’s played several close games in the rugged O-K Red Conference, which includes high-level squads like last year’s Division 1 state champ Hudsonville, Rockford, Grand Haven and West Ottawa.
“They’re a big school with a lot of good athletes,” Rosema said. “They played great defense...We didn’t execute the best. But it was a good game for us as far as playing a tougher team and getting better.”
VanAgtmael had nine points and seven boards, and Addi Hovey chipped in eight points and seven boards.
CALEDONIA (47) Babb 3 1-2 7, Bommarito 0 0-2 0, Woodwyk 3 2-2 10, Winstrom 0 1-3 1, Gortmaker 1 9-10 11, Maynard 4 0-0 9, Barry 1 0-0 2, Abraham 0 1-2 1, DeVries 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 16-23 47.
HART (36) Hicks 1 2-2 4, Marvin 4 1-2 10, Hovey 4 0-1 8, VanAgtmael 3 1-2 9, Boutell 1 3-5 5. Totals 13 7-12 36.
Caledonia....11 14 7 15 — 47
Hart............. 9 11 8 8 — 36
Three-point goals — Caledonia 3 (Woodwyk 2, Maynard), Hart 3 (Marvin, VanAgtmael 2). Total fouls — Caledonia 15, Hart 16. Technical fouls — Barry, Hovey.